(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd. said some services have been restored amid an ongoing disruption affecting consumer and business banking customers.

ATM, branch and card services have been restored while internet banking, mobile banking, as well as the Velocity business banking service are still impacted, a spokesperson told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The lender, the city-state’s second largest by market capitalization, said its channels were affected by a technical problem on Monday morning. It is on standby to extend banking hours to support customers.

In May, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. was slapped with higher capital requirements by the Singapore regulator following a pair of digital banking disruptions.

