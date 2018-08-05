(Bloomberg) -- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.’s second-quarter profit rose more than analysts estimated as lending income increased and loan allowances fell.

Net income climbed 16 percent to S$1.21 billion ($884 million) in the three months ended June from a year earlier, the Singapore-based bank said Monday. That beat the S$1.12 billion average forecast in a Bloomberg survey of four analysts.

Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank joins its two Singapore rivals in boosting lending income, thanks in part to rising interest rates in the region. United Overseas Bank Ltd. also posted better-than-expected profit, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd. missed estimates after being hit by losses at its treasury and markets division.

OCBC’s net interest income rose 8 percent to S$1.45 billion as net interest margin expanded and the amount of lending grew. Non-interest income increased 2 percent, as trading and wealth management offset a 97 percent drop in net gains from the sale of investment securities.

(Updates with interest income from fourth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Chanyaporn Chanjaroen in Singapore at cchanjaroen@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Russell Ward, Peter Vercoe

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.