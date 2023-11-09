(Bloomberg) -- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.’s third-quarter profit beat estimates thanks to higher income from lending and wealth.

Net income rose 21% to S$1.8 billion ($1.33 billion) from a year earlier in the three months ended Sept. 30, Southeast Asia’s second-largest lender said Friday. That compared with the S$1.77 billion average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The bank’s Chief Executive Officer Helen Wong raised the net interest margin target to around 2.25% for 2023 as she pointed to strong performance across banking, wealth, and insurance.

OCBC’s results cap the earnings season for the city-state’s banks with all three major lenders posting profit increase thanks to a boost from higher global interest rates. In the US, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank will continue to move carefully but won’t hesitate to tighten policy further if needed to contain inflation.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd.’s CEO Piyush Gupta expects this year’s record level of profit to continue through 2024 with higher-for-longer rates supporting margins. United Overseas Bank Ltd.’s CEO Wee Ee Cheong said lending margins will stay at currently elevated levels.

Some highlights:

Net interest income grew 17% to a new high of S$2.46 billion, supported by 6% asset growth and net interest margin expansion

NIM rose 21 basis points to 2.27% in the third quarter, driven by higher margins across OCBC’s key markets.

Wealth management income grew 16% to S$1.12 billion and made up 33% of the group’s income in the third quarter

Wealth management assets under management expanded 8% from the previous year to S$270 billion as at Sept 30, mainly driven by inflows of net new money

