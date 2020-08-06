Aug 6, 2020
OCBC Profit Falls More Than Expected as Asset Provisions Soar
(Bloomberg) -- Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.’s profit fell more than analysts anticipated in the second quarter as provisions for loan losses soared and lending income shrank during the pandemic.
- Net income dropped 40% from a year earlier to S$730 million ($533 million) in the three months ended June 30, Southeast Asia’s second-largest bank by assets said Friday. That missed the S$930 million average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Key Insights
- OCBC joins its two local rivals in reporting another profit contraction as they build hefty buffers before the expiry of government relief measures leaves businesses more vulnerable to Singapore’s worst recession.
- “Much uncertainty persists on both the economic front and human cost arising from the pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Samuel Tsien said in a presentation, noting the need to prepare for factors including the withdrawal of government relief.
- Net interest margin sank as local interest rates plunged.
