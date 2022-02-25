(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine.

In the first public condemnation of the Russian leader’s invasion by a major international oil chief, Hollub decried the “insane and inhumane actions taken by Putin and Russia in invading Ukraine.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the people of Ukraine,” she said during a conference call with analysts.

Although Houston-based Occidental doesn’t drill wells or own assets in Ukraine or Russia, Hollub’s remarks are a stark break from the line followed by major oil CEOs, who typically avoid taking sides in geopolitical disputes.

American shale explorer Pioneer Natural Resources Co. condemned the Russian attack in a statement Thursday.

