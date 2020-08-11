Occidental CEO Says Algeria Assets Are No Longer for Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. said Algeria will be considered a core asset and no longer be listed for sale, Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub said on a conference call with analysts.

In May, Occidental’s proposed sale of its Algerian assets to Total SA was blocked by the north African country, putting further pressure on the shale driller as it tries to shrink a massive debt pile.

