(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. investors were denied a vote on the proposed $38 billion takeover of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. but will get a chance to voice their opinion on the board’s aggressive pursuit of its Permian Basin rival at their annual meeting on Friday.

The timing of the meeting is uncomfortable for Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub after the Houston-based oil and gas producer won a bidding war with Chevron Corp. that has stretched Occidental’s finances and debt profile and upset some investors. Chevron said Thursday it would walk away from its $33 billion bid for Anadarko and collect a $1 billion breakup fee. Occidental’s shares fell as much as 6.8% to a 10-year low.

In an effort to make Occidental’s bid more competitive, Hollub agreed to take on a $10 billion investment from billionaire Warren Buffett last month, and increased the cash portion of its bid to avoid the need for a shareholder vote.

The financing -- contingent on Occidental reaching a deal -- comes with a hefty price tag, with Buffett to receive 100,000 preferred shares that will accrue dividends of 8% annually. That’s a substantial premium to the average 3.8% coupon on about $10.4 billion of outstanding debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

She also agreed to sell Anadarko’s assets in four African nations to Total SA for $8.8 billion, contingent on Occidental acquiring the company.

‘No Choice’

T. Rowe Price, one of the company’s largest shareholders, said Thursday it intends to vote against the board at the meeting because Hollub and her team restructured their Anadarko bid to remove the need for a separate vote on the deal. T. Rowe Price is Occidental’s seventh-biggest investor, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Given the fact that the Occidental management team has refused to put this to a shareholder vote, we feel like we’re left with no choice” said John Linehan, a portfolio manager for T. Rowe Price Inc.

Activist investor Carl Icahn has also built a small position in Occidental and thinks the Anadarko deal should be voted on by shareholders, people familiar with the matter said last week. An Occidental spokesman declined to comment on the meeting.

Other investors haven’t decided yet on how they will vote.

"I would say that certainly the bid from Occidental was a bit unexpected in our view and so it does make us rethink what we thought Occidental’s strategy was on a go-forward basis, with or without Anadarko," Noah Barrett, an energy analyst at Janus Henderson, which manages $328 billion including Chevron, Occidental and Anadarko stock, said Wednesday in an interview.

Special Meeting

He said his firm has yet to determine how it will vote.

‘‘Ultimately, confidence in the management and confidence in what we perceive to be the company’s strategy going forward is part of the research and analysis that we did to determine our willingness to be shareholders," he said.

Investors will also be given the option to vote on a shareholder proposal recommending the company reduce its threshold needed for investors to call a special meeting from 25% to 15%. Two prominent shareholder advisory firms -- Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co. -- have urged investors to support the proposal. They both noted that under its current structure, no single shareholder could act unilaterally to call a special meeting at the proposed threshold.

The meeting will be held at Occidental’s conference plaza in Houston at 9 a.m. central time. Shareholders will vote on re-electing Occidental’s nine board members including Hollub and Chairman Eugene Batchelder. Both ISS and Glass Lewis recommend shareholders vote for the company’s slate of directors, including Hollub.

--With assistance from Rachel Adams-Heard.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kevin Crowley in Houston at kcrowley1@bloomberg.net;Scott Deveau in New York at sdeveau2@bloomberg.net;Caleb Mutua in New York at dmutua@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, ;Elizabeth Fournier at efournier5@bloomberg.net, Patrick McKiernan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.