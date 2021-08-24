Occidental Extends U.S. Work From Home at Least Through October

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. is extending the work-from-home option through at least the end of October amid surging Covid-19 infections across the U.S. South.

U.S.-based employees that need to go into offices must be vaccinated or take weekly virus tests, the company said in an email. Occidental is headquartered is in Houston, and its also has large offices in The Woodlands, a suburb north of the city.

“Based on public health data, and out of an abundance of caution, we have extended our work from home program for U.S. office-based employees at least through October,” the company said.

Offshore workers are subject to a “robust testing protocol” that requires non-vaccinated people to quarantine for additional days before flying out to platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. Occidental is offering vaccines at its heliports.

