(Bloomberg) -- An Occidental Petroleum Corp. jet appears to have been in Omaha, Nebraska -- home of Warren Buffett -- over the weekend, according to flight-tracking data.

Data available on FlightAirMap shows a Gulfstream V belonging to Occidental was in the city on Sunday. The same information was reported by equity research firm Gordon Haskett Research Advisors LLC. in a note to clients, citing corporate jet information from Quandl Inc.

Occidental didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. also didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berkshire Hathaway is hardly the only company in Omaha. Gordon Haskett said it couldn’t say what Occidental was doing there. But, it added in its Monday note, “it has occurred to us that it might be trying to bring Buffett into this deal and help with the cash portion of its offer" for Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

Anadarko said Monday it resumed talks with Occidental after its board of directors decided the company’s takeover offer may be “superior” to Chevron Corp.’s. If Anadarko formally declares the proposal superior, Chevron will have four days to counter-offer. That could put pressure on Occidental to raise its current offer.

