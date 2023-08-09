(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. appointed strategy chief Sunil Mathew as chief financial officer, replacing Rob Peterson, who’ll now lead the company’s chemical division.

Mathew, 53, has been with Occidental for nearly two decades and was “instrumental” selling $10 billion of assets after the company’s acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum in 2019, the Houston-based company said in a filing Wednesday. He will earn a base salary of $700,000.

Peterson, 52, had been Occidental’s CFO since April 2020. He will now have executive oversight for OxyChem and operational readiness for the company’s direct air capture project, Stratos, the company said.

