(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. investors voted with their feet after the oil producer revealed a $10 billion deal with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to help finance its proposed purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

The stock dropped as much as 4.3 percent, the most since Occidental’s interest in Anadarko was first made public on April 12, and traded down 1.9 percent at 10:58 a.m. in New York. Chevron Corp., a rival bidder for Anadarko, was up 3 percent.

“We fear there’s an obsession by Oxy to get this deal done and sacrifice their shareholders along the way,” said David Katz, chief investment officer at Matrix Asset Advisors Inc., which manages $800 million including Occidental stock. “Today’s announcement is very frustrating. To give themselves additional firepower, they’ve got very expensive financing.”

Buffett’s pledge to invest in Occidental comes at a price: an 8 percent dividend each year for preferred stock. Berkshire Hathaway will also receive the option to buy 80 million more Occidental shares, about 10 percent of the company, at $62.50 a share, potentially further diluting existing shareholders.

“This more permanent potential financing is being put in place rather quickly and is more expensive than we would have thought Oxy could have accessed,” KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. analyst Leo Mariani said in a note to clients.

While getting Berkshire Hathaway in its court “goes a long way” for Occidental, the annual cost of the preferred stock and the dilution of the warrants “will give shareholders pause,” Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. analyst Timothy Rezvan said by telephone. “I think it remains to be seen whether they can get half of shareholders to approve this.”

