Occidental Posts Disappointing Result on Anadarko Merger Costs
(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. lagged third-quarter profit forecasts as it contended with the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. that expanded the oil explorer’s output and workforce.
- Per-share profit, excluding some one-time items, was 11 cents, well short of the 38-cent average of estimates from 24 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Among the contributing factors cited by Occidental in a Monday statement were costs associated with the Anadarko takeover, asset writedowns and proceeds from a pipeline sale.
Key Insights
- The results provide the first glimpse of the combined Occidental-Anadarko entity after Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub paid $37 billion to outbid Chevron Corp. in the biggest deal of her career thus far.
- The progress -- and costs -- of Occidental’s absorption of Anadarko oil fields, platforms, natural gas assets and employees will take priority over quarterly results for investors and analysts listening to Tuesday’s conference call with management.
- Hollub is under pressure to show that the acquisition is working and will soon bear fruit. So far, investors are skeptical, as evidenced by the 34% slide in Occidental shares since news first broke of her pursuit of Anadarko in April.
Market Reaction
- Occidental fell 1.6% in after-market trading after climbing 4.6% during the regular trading.
