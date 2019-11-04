(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. lagged third-quarter profit forecasts as it contended with the purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. that expanded the oil explorer’s output and workforce.

Per-share profit, excluding some one-time items, was 11 cents, well short of the 38-cent average of estimates from 24 analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Among the contributing factors cited by Occidental in a Monday statement were costs associated with the Anadarko takeover, asset writedowns and proceeds from a pipeline sale.

The results provide the first glimpse of the combined Occidental-Anadarko entity after Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub paid $37 billion to outbid Chevron Corp. in the biggest deal of her career thus far.

The progress -- and costs -- of Occidental’s absorption of Anadarko oil fields, platforms, natural gas assets and employees will take priority over quarterly results for investors and analysts listening to Tuesday’s conference call with management.

Hollub is under pressure to show that the acquisition is working and will soon bear fruit. So far, investors are skeptical, as evidenced by the 34% slide in Occidental shares since news first broke of her pursuit of Anadarko in April.

Occidental fell 1.6% in after-market trading after climbing 4.6% during the regular trading.

Read Occidental’s earnings statement here.

