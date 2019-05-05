(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. agreed to sell Anadarko Petroleum Corp. assets in four African nations to Total SA for $8.8 billion, contingent on the U.S. oil producer’s long-running effort to buy Anadarko.

The assets that would be sold to Total are in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa, Occidental said in a statement Sunday. They would represent about 6 percent of Occidental’s proforma expected net production and the 7 percent of the cash flow after capital expenditures for 2020.

Occidental is locked in a bidding war with Chevron Corp. to win control of Anadarko and become the leading producer in the fast-growing Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The Woodlands, Texas-based Anadarko agreed to resume talks with Occidental over its $76-a-share bid two weeks after announcing a $65-a-share deal with Chevron.

Occidental Chief Executive Officer Vicki Hollub has been pursuing Anadarko for 15 months and recently recruited help from billionaire Warren Buffett to bolster the bid. Buffett invested $10 billion in Occidental last week after Hollub flew to visit him in Omaha, Nebraska.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kevin Miller in Chicago at kmiller@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.