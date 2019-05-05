Occidental to Sell Anadarko Africa Assets to Total for $8.8 Bln

(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation said in statement that it has entered into a binding agreement for contingent sale of Anadarko’s Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa assets to Total S.A. for $8.8 billion.

Deal in connection with Occidental’s proposal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

Sale is contingent upon Occidental entering into and completing its proposal to acquire Anadarko; expected to close simultaneously “or as soon as reasonably practicable afterwards”

“The assets to be sold to Total represent approximately 6% of the expected net production and approximately 7% of the cash flow after capital expenditures of Occidental in 2020 pro forma for the acquisition of Anadarko,” the company said “The proceeds of the sale of these high quality non-strategic assets covers a portion of the cash consideration to fund the proposed acquisition of Anadarko”



