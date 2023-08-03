(Bloomberg) -- Occidental Petroleum Corp. may pause redeeming Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s preferred equity in the third quarter as lower oil prices limit its ability to return money to shareholders.

Occidental’s dividends and buybacks to ordinary shareholders may fall below the $4-a-share trigger required to repurchase Berkshire’s preferred equity in the current quarter, Chief Financial Officer Rob Peterson said on a call with analysts. But redemptions should continue later this year or in 2024 if oil prices stay above $75 a barrel, Occidental said.

Read More: Occidental Buys Back $522 Million of Berkshire Preferred Stock

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.