Och-Ziff Judge Told by U.S. That Africo Isn't Victim of Fraud

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. prosecutors told a judge that it doesn’t consider Africo Resources Ltd to be a victim of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC’s sprawling African bribery scheme and that an Och-Ziff unit’s sentencing should go forward.

Investors in Africo say they’re entitled to as much as $600 million in restitution because they were victims of Och-Ziff’s 10-year conspiracy to bribe judges and other government officials. The investors say the scheme cost Africo control of the mine.

But federal prosecutors said Friday that they weren’t persuaded by new evidence that Africo was harmed, which Africo investors presented to the U.S. in April.

"The government does not believe that this new information changes the analysis," Assistant U.S. Attorney David Pitluck said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, New York.

The judge is set to sentence an Och-Ziff unit after it pleaded guilty in September 2016 to participating in a bribery conspiracy to help acquire mining assets in several African countries, including the rights to the Kalukundi copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

To contact the reporter on this story: Patricia Hurtado in Federal Court in Manhattan at pathurtado@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.