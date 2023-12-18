(Bloomberg) -- OCI NV agreed to sell its US crop nutrient business to Koch Industries for $3.6 billion, the second disposal in a matter of days by the chemicals company, which is under pressure from an activist investor. OCI shares jumped as much as 12%.

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions will buy Iowa Fertilizer Co. following a competitive sale process, Amsterdam-based OCI said Monday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. OCI last week said it would sell its half of crop-nutrient business Fertiglobe Plc to state-owned energy giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. for $3.6 billion.

Amsterdam-listed OCI joins a wave of European companies that are jettisoning businesses in an attempt to bolster their stock valuations. The combined value of OCI’s divestitures surpasses the €4.2 billion ($4.6 billion) market value for the entire company before the transactions were announced.

Shares in OCI have jumped 22% from their low for the year on Dec. 7, lifting the market value to €4.7 billion, though they’re still down in 2023.

Companies that own disparate businesses have come under increasing pressure to erase the so-called conglomerate discounts that their shares trade at. This month, Belgian chemical producer Solvay SA spun off a faster-growing business, Syensqo SA, while Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG did the same in October with its Sandoz Group AG generic-medicine unit.

OCI said in March that it would conduct a strategic review after one of its largest shareholders, the activist investor Jeff Ubben, urged it to consider asset sales to unlock value.

Backed by Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris, OCI has been considering the Middle East and US as possible alternative listing venues, as it seeks to assuage shareholder concerns about its stock price.

OCI said it will distribute part of the proceeds from the Iowa sale to shareholders, while the remainder will be used to repay debt and explore acquisitions in the energy transition sector. Bloomberg News reported this month that OCI was weighing a sale of the Iowa asset.

(Updates with OCI stock gain in first paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.