(Bloomberg) -- Octavio Romero Oropeza, a long-time political ally of president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has been named the new chief executive officer of Petroleos Mexicanos when the new government takes office in December. His job? Transform the heavily indebted, failing state oil firm into a national champion.

The 59-year-old was a chief government official during Lopez Obrador’s five-year term as the mayor of Mexico City from 2000 to 2005. He also shares the same birthplace as the leftist leader, the oil hub of Tabasco -- where Lopez Obrador has said he will seek to revitalize oil ghost towns and install a new refinery near the port of Dos Bocas, at a cost of 160 billion pesos.

A career politician with a degree in agronomy, Romero’s lack of oil industry credentials has raised eyebrows among investors. Turning around the beleaguered state oil company will not be easy.

Romero, who replaces Carlos Trevino, will inherit a mountain of debt -- at more than $100 billion --and oil production that is in free-fall. Mexico’s national oil explorer pumped 1.866 million barrels of crude a day during the the second quarter of 2018, its thirteenth consecutive decline compared to the same period in previous years.

The company expects to average 1.9 million daily barrels in the third quarter of the year and 1.95 million barrels in the fourth quarter, said Luis Ramos, deputy director of exploration and production at Pemex, on a conference call with investors. Pemex’s proven and probable reserves have more than halved since 2012, as older fields have become depleted and the company has failed to develop ones.

Pemex’s refining business is in such poor condition, with aging units struggling to process less expensive heavier crudes, that it loses money if it raises output. The problem has created a reverse incentive to refine less and import more. The plants, which processed 22 percent less crude than last year at 704,000 daily barrels, operated at 43 percent of capacity between April and June, company data showed.

Lopez Obrador, who won a landslide victory in national elections on July 1, has promised to change all that. The leftist leader says he will prioritize raising refinery output to full capacity in two years, speaking in Mexico City on Friday. He also named Rocio Nahle as Energy Minister and Alberto Montoya as deputy energy minister. He said he will build a new refinery in Tabasco for about 160 billion pesos. He could suspend oil auctions and review contracts already awarded for signs of potential corruption.

The National Hydrocarbons Commission said last week that an auction to develop seven onshore areas in partnership with Pemex will now be held on February 14, from October 31 previously. A competitive bid for over 40 onshore areas will take place the same day after being pushed back from September 27.

One risk is that under this more nationalist energy policy, deals with private companies to help Pemex develop fields for a share of the asset, also known as farm-outs, will be halted. The farm-outs were introduced by the previous administration as part of landmark energy reforms in 2014 that ended the state oil giant’s almost eight-decade monopoly in the Mexican market.

Oil Hedges Will Continue

Mexico’s new government will continue with Mexico’s annual oil hedge and that of Pemex. The oil hedge is the largest of its kind. It is contracted by the finance ministry, which buys put options, or contracts that give it the right to sell crude at a predetermined future price, from a small group of Wall Street banks banks and oil firms.

Separately, Pemex has started to hedge about a third of its production since last year. Pemex hedged crude prices in 2018 at $48.50 a barrel and is preparing for a second year of oil hedging to shield it from crude oil price volatility.

