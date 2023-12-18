(Bloomberg) -- Octopus Energy Group raised a further $800 million from existing investors, lifting the UK utility’s valuation to £6.2 billion ($7.8 billion).

Investors including Origin Energy Ltd., Tokyo Gas Co., Al Gore’s Generation Asset Management and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board committed fresh funds, the company said Monday in an emailed statement. That boosted its valuation by 60% since a fundraise two years ago.

The investment is a vote of confidence in the utility, which is the No. 2 household energy supplier in the UK and expanding rapidly into electric charging, renewable power and heat-pump installation.

Octopus recently bought Shell Plc’s retail customer portfolio in Britain and Germany, and its Kraken technology platform is now licensed to clients in the UK, continental Europe, Australia and Japan.

