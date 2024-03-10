Octopus Plans Up to 4,000 New Jobs in the UK to Boost Green Tech

(Bloomberg) -- Octopus Energy Ltd., the UK’s second-largest household energy provider, plans as many as 4,000 new jobs by the end of the year, expanding in areas of solar and heat pumps.

The jobs will include EV charger installers, solar and heat pump engineers, delivery drivers and operations staff, a 66% jump that will take its workforce in the country to 10,000 people, the company said on Monday.

Heat pumps are an important part of the UK’s plan to decarbonize and move away from gas boilers. However, a lack of skilled workers compounds the country’s problem of hard-to-upgrade housing stock.

Earlier this year, Labour scaled back its once-ambitions plan to make Britain’s homes better insulated as the party grows weary of large spending promises ahead of a national election due later this year.

Across Europe heat pump sales fell last year for the first time in a decade, driven by falling natural gas prices, high interest rates and a political backlash against green policies.

Octopus plans a series of recruitment days across the country, expecting to hire hundreds of engineers at each event, according to a company statement.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.