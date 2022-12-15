(Bloomberg) -- Octopus Energy Ltd. signed a power-purchase agreement with Shell Energy Europe Ltd. to buy electricity from what will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm once built.

Shell, which has offtake agreements for 20% of the energy produced by the Dogger Bank project off northeast England, will supply Octopus with as much as 2.4 terawatt-hours a year, starting in 2024 at the earliest. That’s enough to power around 800,000 households.

Many power retailers and energy-intensive companies in Europe have been snapping up clean electricity, with the region’s gas-supply crunch underscoring the risks and costs of importing fossil fuels. Microsoft Corp. last month agreed to buy a massive amount of renewable energy to run a data center in Ireland.

“If the energy crisis has taught us anything, it is that we need to move fast to an energy system based on cheap renewables,” Matt Bunney, head of energy at Octopus, said Thursday in a statement. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Dogger Bank is a joint venture between SSE Renewables Ltd., Equinor ASA and Vargronn AS. Once completed, it will be able to generate 3.6 gigawatts of green energy, enough to power roughly 6 million homes a year.

