(Bloomberg) -- Odebrecht SA creditors holding more than $1 billion of the Brazilian company’s bonds said they have proposed a debt restructuring including a four-year extension of maturity.

Odebrecht hasn’t responded yet to the proposal, which was presented on Wednesday, the creditor group said in a statement.

The company was said in December to be running out of collateral it can pledge to creditors of its scandal-plagued construction unit. The subsidiary, Odebrecht Engenharia e Construcao SA, said in November that it will restructure debt after missing a coupon payment.

Key terms of the proposal include:

a four-year maturity extension, along with the ability to pay all interest through 2021 at the company’s option in order to preserve cash

No reduction in principal amount, no impairment of the equity interests of Odebrecht

Other terms include an enhanced covenant package, including prohibition on dividends and other restricted payments until notes have been fully repaid, and a guarantee from Odebrecht and liens on certain assets, including shares of Braskem

To contact the reporter on this story: Edith Moy in New York at echan10@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Virginia Van Natta, Tony Czuczka

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.