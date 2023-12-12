(Bloomberg) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has wrapped up its investigation into Odey Asset Management though the probe into its ousted founder Crispin Odey remains live, according to the regulator’s chief executive officer.

“We have closed the elements of the investigation into Odey Asset Management. If new evidence appears in relation to that company we reserve the right of course to reopen it,” Nikhil Rathi told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. “The individual remains under investigation.”

The FCA said in October that Odey Asset Management was closing its wealth business, months after its founder faced fresh accusations of sexual misconduct. The firm’s funds are being moved to new companies or wound up. Odey, who left his eponymous firm in June, disputes the allegations.

