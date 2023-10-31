(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management is closing down, months after its founder Crispin Odey faced fresh allegations of sexual misconduct.

The firm said on its website Tuesday that the entire business, including Brook Asset Management and Odey Wealth, will be closing. Its funds will either shutter or move to other companies.

Odey Asset Management has been spiraling since the Financial Times reported numerous sexual harassment and assault allegations against its founder, Crispin Odey, who has disputed the claims. Numerous banks have cut ties with his firm and investors have raced for the exits, forcing the company to shut two funds and suspend several others.

In June, Odey was removed from the firm that he’d established in 1991, and the hedge funds he ran until his departure have been transfered to Bainbridge Partners, where his former co-manager will run them.

Read below for the fate of the firm’s fund managers and their money pools:

James Hanbury and Jamie Grimston and the following funds have moved to Lancaster Investment Management: LF Brook Absolute Return Fund Brook Absolute Return IRL Fund Brook Developed Markets Fund Brook Absolute Return Focus Fund LF Odey Opus Fund



Oliver Kelton and the following funds have moved to S.W. Mitchell Capital: Brook European Focus Fund LF Brook Continental European Fund Brook European Focus Absolute Return Fund Odey Pan European Fund

Odey Swan Fund is currently housed at S.W. Mitchell as the remaining assets are sold. The fund is in the process of fully closing.

Freddie Neave has moved to Bainbridge Partners Odey European Inc. will be consolidated into a new fund run at Bainbridge Partners. Investors who have opted in will move into the new fund OEI Mac will be consolidated into a new fund run at Bainbridge Partners. Investors who have opted in will move into the new fund



Geoffrey Marson and the Odey Opportunity Fund have moved to Canaccord Genuity in Guernsey

Adrian Courtenay and the Odey Special Situations Fund have moved to Green Ash Partners

The Brook Global Emerging Markets Fund, managed by Sophia Whitbread and Mathieu Rachmaninoff, has closed

The LF Odey Portfolio Fund, managed by Peter Martin, has closed.

--With assistance from Sam Nagarajan.

(Updates to add detail on where funds are moving from fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.