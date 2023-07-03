(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management is in talks with Green Ash Partners to transfer a fund run by portfolio manager Adrian Courtenay, as the firm continues to reorganize after sexual assault allegations against its founder.

London-based Odey is in discussion with Green Ash to transfer Courtenay’s Odey Special Situations Fund, the firm said in a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg. The talks are subject to regulatory approvals. The fund managed $83 million at the end of May and suspended redemptions earlier this month.

The move follows similar steps taken by the firm to rehouse funds managed by James Hanbury and Oliver Kelton. A spokesman for the firm declined to comment.

London-based Odey Asset Management is battling to contain an exodus since the June 8 Financial Times investigation into founder Crispin Odey’s alleged treatment of women over a roughly 25-year period. He has denied the allegations. Assets in its funds have plunged by as much as 64% since then, forcing the firm to look to rehouse its money pools and employees.

