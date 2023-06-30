(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management is in talks with Lancaster Investment Management to transfer funds run by portfolio manager James Hanbury as the investment firm reorganizes in the wake of recent sexual assault allegations against founder Crispin Odey.

Odey said five funds will be rehoused under the plan, for which discussions are ongoing and subject to regulatory approvals. The funds are LF Brook Absolute Return Fund, Brook Absolute Return (IRL), Brook Developed Markets Fund, Brook Absolute Return Focus Fund and LF Odey Opus Fund.

The move follows a similar step taken by the firm to rehouse fund manager Oliver Kelton’s money pool.

London-based Odey Asset Management is battling to contain an exodus since the June 8 Financial Times investigation into Crispin Odey’s alleged treatment of women over a roughly 25-year period — allegations that he denies. Assets in its funds have plunged by as much as 63% since then, forcing the firm to look to rehouse its money pools and employees.

