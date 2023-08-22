Odey Is Shuttering an Emerging Markets Fund as Assets Shrink

(Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management is shutting an emerging markets fund as the firm continues to reorganize in the wake of sexual assault allegations against founder Crispin Odey.

The $33 million Brook Global Emerging Markets Fund will close no later than Sept. 22 “due to the significant reduction in assets under management,” the London-based firm said Tuesday in a letter to investors.

A spokesperson for the firm declined to comment.

Odey Asset Management is struggling to contain an exodus since a Financial Times investigation into Crispin Odey’s alleged treatment of women over roughly 25 years. He has denied the allegations. Assets in the firm’s funds tumbled following the June report.

The emerging markets fund, managed by Sophia Whitbread, fell 10.1% this year through Monday.

