Crispin Odey is having a banner year, a much needed rebound for his flagship hedge fund that’s recovering from years of decline.

His Odey European Inc. fund surged more than 100% through Sept. 29 this year, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The fund extended this year’s winning streak with one of its best months of performance on record, the person said.

A spokesman for the investment firm declined to comment.

It’s not clear how Odey made money but he has recently been targeting long-dated government bonds amid expectations that a post-pandemic economic recovery will fan inflation. The fund’s short exposure to government bonds totaled 836% of its net asset value at the end of August, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.

The rebound comes after five annual losses in the last six years, according to the letter.

