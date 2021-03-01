OECD Race Narrows to Two Candidates as Diamantopoulou Bows Out

(Bloomberg) -- Greece’s Anna Diamantopoulou dropped her bid to head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, leaving just two candidates in the race.

The former European Commissioner withdrew “in an effort to facilitate consensus in the selection process,” Diamantopoulou said in a Twitter post.

Cecilia Malmstrom of Sweden and former Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann are left in the running to replace Secretary General Angel Gurria.

The process to find a new chief for the Paris-based organisation is scheduled to conclude this month. Whoever is chosen will take office in June.

Established in 1961, the OECD gives policy advice to the world’s richest countries, with key issues currently including how to tax multinational technology giants such as Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc.

