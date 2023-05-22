(Bloomberg) -- The average term-to-maturity of outstanding marketable debt issued by OECD governments stayed at an all-time high of eight years and two months in 2022, according to a report published Monday. That’s almost two years longer than a decade earlier “owing to sovereign issuers’ endeavors to minimize refinancing risks,” the Paris-based organization said. Still, “47% of OECD marketable debt is anticipated to be redeemed or refixed under new interest rates until the end of 2025,” it said.

