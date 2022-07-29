(Bloomberg) -- The rich world has stepped up the amount of money it’s channeling into developing countries to help them cope with climate change, but financing continues to fall well short of commitments made, according to the OECD.

Developed countries provided $83.3 billion to poorer countries in 2020, according a report published by the OECD on Friday. While that marks a 4% increase from 2019, it’s still below the $100 billion goal that rich countries set themselves back in 2009.

The report’s findings represent an early blow to the United Nation’s COP27 climate conference taking place in Egypt in November, where boosting climate finance for poorer countries is seen as a key objective. US climate envoy John Kerry said at last year’s conference in Scotland that rich nations were only a couple of billion dollars shy of reaching the financing goal.

The $100 billion annual target was originally supposed to be met by 2020, but the deadline has since been extended to 2025.

Most of the money that was transferred has been in the form of so-called mitigation finance, and focuses on activities in the energy and transport sectors, the OECD said. Adaptation finance picked up in 2020, but still remains a smaller share of the total. Such transfers have centered on improving countries’ water supplies and sanitation, as well as forestry, agriculture and fishing.

Between 2016 and 2020, the main beneficiary of developed world climate finance was Asia, which received 42% of the total. Africa received 26% while the Americas got 17% and developing Europe was handed 5%, the OECD said.

