Office ‘Bloodbath’ Is Near With Banks in Retreat, Canadian Pension Head Says

(Bloomberg) -- A reckoning is coming for lower-quality office buildings over the next few years, and it will be made worse by tightening credit at US regional banks, says the head of one of Canada’s largest institutional investors.

“There’s going to be a bloodbath in some areas, for sure,” Charles Emond, chief executive officer of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, said during an interview with Bloomberg News. Smaller banks “underpriced” the market in commercial real estate loans for years and a credit squeeze is inevitable after the failure of lenders including Silicon Valley Bank, he said.

“It’s going to be weak banks lending to weak buildings, and that’s going to be the issue,” he said.

Owners of modern, higher-end office properties such as CDPQ will be fine, but they’ll have to contend with tenants wanting less space, Emond said.

The fund is Canada’s second-largest public pension manager with C$402 billion ($302 billion) in assets, about 12% of which is real estate. Its US portfolio includes the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. headquarters on Broad Street in Manhattan, Seattle’s Fairmont Olympic Hotel and residential buildings from New York to San Jose.

The Quebec fund has about C$5 billion invested in 15 US office properties, Emond said. New York, Chicago and San Francisco will be among the toughest markets, and “we prefer those other markets like Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte” that are enjoying stronger population growth, he said.

In January, its Ivanhoe Cambridge property unit announced that Fox Corp. and News Corp. had extended their leases at their midtown Manhattan building until 2042.

“You’ve got long-term lease, a good tenant and no refinancing issue in the short term,” said Emond. “So we have no plan on divesting it.”

The fund is testing the waters on other assets in the US, he acknowledged, without naming them.

“We have a different solution for each of the 15 properties. In some cases, we’ll sell and there’s a pool of buyers that will convert it, but conversion is not that easy, either,” he said.

In December, Bloomberg reported that Fortress Investment Group and Metro Loft Management were in talks to buy a stake in the Broad Street building for potential conversion into housing.

Emond, a former investment banker at Bank of Nova Scotia, was appointed in early 2020, at the beginning of the Covid pandemic. The fund’s real estate portfolio was badly positioned at the time, with huge exposure to offices and retail space.

Now, after 200 transactions over the last three years, those two categories represent about 30% combined, while logistics properties rose from just 3% to 23%. Emond said his investment team is bullish on residential properties and particularly on student housing.

“The price point, the affordability, the clients — this is all stuff that is actually quite defensive,” Emond said. Last year, CDPQ committed A$1 billion ($685 million) to an Australian venture that owns the country’s largest portfolio of student housing.

