(Bloomberg) -- The House plans to take its first vote to support the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Thursday as Democrats seek to nullify Republicans’ argument that the process is illegitimate.

On Tuesday, three House committees are set to hear behind closed doors from Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s director for European affairs.

Here are the latest developments:

Officer On Trump Call Arrives at Hearing (9:27 a.m.)

Vindman arrived for his closed-door testimony to the House impeachment committees, where he plans to describe his alarm after listening to Trump’s July call with the Ukrainian president.

Vindman, who received a Purple Heart for his combat service in Iraq, works at the White House as director of European affairs at the National Security Council.

He plans to tell the committees he twice raised his concerns to an NSC lawyer about Trump administration officials conditioning military aid to Ukraine on that country agreeing to open investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to his prepared remarks obtained Monday by Bloomberg News.

One of those instances, Vindman will say, occurred after he heard Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Ukraine-born Vindman adds in his prepared statement that he “did not think it was proper” for the president to insist that a foreign government conduct investigations into his political opponents.

Key Events

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the chamber’s vote on Thursday will “eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives.”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said the vote won’t legitimize the proceedings. She said Democrats’ “secret, shady, closed-door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate.“

Charles Kupperman, a key witness in the impeachment inquiry, defied a subpoena to appear before the House committees on Monday after asking a judge to decide whether he must testify to Congress. Kupperman is Trump’s former deputy national security adviser.

