(Bloomberg) -- Offices in New York and other big US cities last week filled to their highest levels since the pandemic hit, but occupancy still hasn’t surpassed 50% in most places.

New York offices tracked by security firm Kastle Systems were 47.8% full in the week ended Oct. 12, up from about 44% in the previous two weeks, each of which had school holidays that kept some workers homebound. That’s the highest occupancy since early March 2020, right before Covid-19 lockdowns took effect. Kastle’s 10-city average occupancy also reached a post-pandemic high, at 49%, boosted by cities such as Austin, Texas, where offices are nearly two-thirds full.

Ridership on New York City’s buses and subways has also risen. For example, Metro-North’s trains that shuttle suburban commuters into the city reached 74% of their 2019 average ridership on Oct. 11, up from 64% on the same day the week before.

Still, return-to-office evangelists like New York City Mayor Eric Adams probably won’t call a parade over these numbers, as New York offices still aren’t even half full despite bosses getting more serious in recent weeks about so-called RTO mandates. A broader analysis of US workers from a consortium of researchers led by Stanford University professor Nick Bloom has found that work patterns are stabilizing, with hybrid schedules dominant. Only about one-third of those who are able to work from home are in the office full time, while nearly half are on some form of hybrid schedule, with the rest fully remote.

Working from home is also much more common in major cities than in smaller cities and towns, the Stanford data show. Outside of some large employers such as financial-services firms, companies’ efforts to get more people in the office after Labor Day “has had little to no impact,” Bloom said.

