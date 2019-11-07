(Bloomberg) -- India’s rupee slid in New York trading and stock futures fell from a record after Moody’s Investors Services lowered the nation’s rating outlook to negative, citing growth concerns.

The cut comes at a time when investors have been skeptical about the government meeting its budget targets amid slowing tax revenues and September’s surprise $20 billion tax reduction for companies.

The one-month offshore dollar/rupee forwards contract rose 0.5% overnight in New York and was flat on Friday. The SGX Nifty 50 Index futures slid 0.6% in Singapore, while spreads on dollar bonds from investment-grade borrowers from India were indicated about 5-7 basis points wider, according to traders.

“It’s fair to say that the currency will face significant brunt from the news, giving away some of the recent strength and maybe more,” said Prakash Sakpal, economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore. “I won’t be surprised if INR spikes back above 72 in coming days.”

Indian assets have got a boost in recent weeks from strong overseas inflows. That’s after better-than-expected earnings in the September quarter stoked optimism that companies have weathered the worst of an economic slowdown following a series of government stimulus measures and five back-to-back rate cuts so far this year.

Foreign investors have bought stocks worth $501 million in November, after pumping in more than $2 billion in the previous month. They’ve been buyers of sovereign bonds for nine straight sessions, pumping in 120 billion rupees.

Not everyone expects the change in outlook to raise overseas borrowing costs for local companies. Indian firms may raise another $20 billion via offshore debt in the six months through March after seeking $25 billion in the six months ended September, Care Ratings said in a note Thursday.

“I don’t expect it to lead to any significant rise in borrowing costs as Moody’s is currently rating India a notch higher than Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings,” which still hold the nation’s outlook at stable, said Ajeet Choudhary, executive director for fixed income at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Asia. “I expect minor correction of 5-10bps in spreads for India IG papers.”

