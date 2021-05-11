(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday approved plans for the first major offshore wind farm in federal waters, a $2.8 billion venture near Massachusetts set to open a wave of development along the U.S. East Coast.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced the authorization, which paves the way for construction of the 800-megawatt Vineyard Wind LLC project. A joint venture of Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the wind farm is expected to begin supplying power to some 400,000 East Coast homes late next year.

The approval marks a major milestone for the U.S. offshore wind industry, which has lagged behind other nations in generating power from turbines installed at sea. Though two small coastal wind farms now operate off the U.S. East Coast today, no other major offshore wind project has gotten this far in the federal permitting process.

Vineyard’s approval also is a significant step toward meeting President Joe Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade. Plans for more than a dozen additional wind farms along the East Coast are now pending before federal regulators, with the projects buoyed by state renewable power mandates.

“A clean energy future is within our grasp in the United States,” Haaland said in a news release. “The approval of this project is an important step toward advancing the administration’s goals to create good-paying union jobs while combating climate change and powering our nation.”

The Vineyard Wind project is set to be built 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) off Martha’s Vineyard and 12 nautical miles off Nantucket. Its location is farther from shore than the failed Cape Wind project, which was once the vanguard of American clean energy but faltered in 2017 after a 16-year battle with the likes of the Kennedy family and billionaire industrialist Bill Koch.

Under the Interior Department’s approval, the Vineyard Wind project would encompass as many as 84 wind turbines, each separated by at least one nautical mile. The authorization follows years of scrutiny, including how a surge of coastal wind projects will affect marine life and the fishing industry.

Yet fishing interests are expected to challenge the project, arguing its design and the government’s environmental reviews fall short.

The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance, which represents fishing interests, said the project design could force some large boats to lose time and revenue navigating around the site. While developers made changes to their initial turbine placement plans -- orienting them in a north-south and east-west grid -- that wasn’t sufficient to address the problem, said Annie Hawkins, executive director of the group.

Other concerns about icing and radar interference from turbines were largely ignored, Hawkins said. “It certainly appears they haven’t taken measures to mitigate fisheries impacts.”

The Interior Department itself has acknowledged the project could cause major impacts to commercial fisheries and recreational fishing, but said the project balances varied marine interests.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.