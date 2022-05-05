(Bloomberg) -- The offshore yuan weakened past 6.7 per dollar to an 18-month low as the dollar gained and China’s strict Covid curbs weighed on the currency.

The offshore yuan fell as much as 0.8% to 6.7339 per dollar on Friday, its lowest since November 2020. The decline comes after China’s top leaders warned against questioning President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy amid growing pressure to relax virus curbs.

An overnight jump in the dollar weighed on the Chinese currency, with investors seeking shelter in havens amid concerns about the global outlook. Additionally, traders are assessing the prospect of China easing policy again to bolster an economy hurt by Covid lockdowns.

China’s easy stance contrasts with the Federal Reserve’s hawkish bias, with the U.S. central bank signaling that it will keep raising interest rates. The offshore yuan has fallen more than 5% this quarter, the worst performance among emerging Asian currencies.

