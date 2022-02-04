(Bloomberg) --

U.K. energy regulator Ofgem is considering altering the price cap level more frequently to deal with volatility in wholesale markets that shows no signs of abating.

Ofgem announced Thursday a 54% increase to cap, on the amount suppliers can charge most households, from April. The level is currently changed every six months and making it more frequent would soften such huge increases on bills. The proposed changes are being consulted on until March 4.

“We need to look to the future and the difficult news for all of us is that this volatile market might be with us for some time,” Jonathan Brearley, chief executive officer of Ofgem said on BBC radio. “It might be better than we adjust the price cap more frequently to allow customers to adjust much more quickly to some of the changes we’re seeing in the market.”

Households in the U.K. learned Thursday that their energy bills are going to surge by almost 700 pounds ($951) in April and they are facing the biggest squeeze on incomes in three decades.

