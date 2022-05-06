(Bloomberg) -- Starting a U.K. energy company was essentially a “free bet” where power and gas suppliers could set up a business knowing their costs would be minimal if they went bust.

That’s the conclusion of a report by Oxera Consulting LLP, commissioned by the regulator Ofgem, to look into the root causes of the collapse of 26 household energy suppliers.

Ofgem estimates the company failures will cost consumers about 2.4 billion pounds ($3 billion), which will be claimed back through bills already inflated by soaring wholesale energy prices. The extra burden will add to the cost of living crisis in Britain that’s set to get worse with the Bank of England warning of double-digit inflation and a prolonged period of stagnation or even recession.

Being an energy provider was “a high-risk/high-reward business model, such as suppliers would benefit from any upside, while being able to exit at no or minimal cost if the downside materialized,” the report said, referring to the mechanism that passes the cost of failed companies onto consumers.

Many criticisms have been leveled at Ofgem for its part in failing to prevent the collapse of so many suppliers. The Oxera report found that often Ofgem was too slow and wasn’t monitoring companies closely enough.

Some of the report’s findings have already been recognized and are being addressed by Ofgem, such as protecting customer credit balances and increasing the financial requirements for companies starting up. But Oxera does lay some blame at Ofgem’s door.

“Ofgem might have benefited from a clearer framework for evaluating the costs and benefits of proposed interventions in the supplier market,” it said.

The report also identified “a potential loophole” where financial assets like hedges could be transferred to parent companies or sold off before a company fails. The loophole has since been closed through a temporary 12-month tax law.

Energy companies like Centrica Plc and EON SE have been pushing Ofgem to do more to protect customer balances after reports that failed companies were using financial surpluses as working capital, which was then missing when they went under.

“Ofgem’s approach to regulating the market created the opportunity for suppliers to enter the market and grow to a considerable scale while committing minimal levels of their own equity capital,” Oxera said. “This was justified largely on the grounds of increasing the degree of competition in the market.”

Ofgem said it accepts the recommendations in the report and is working to ensure robust regulation in the sector.

