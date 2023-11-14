(Bloomberg Law) -- Michael Oher, the central figure in “The Blind Side” legal saga over his relationship with a Tennessee couple he wrongly believed adopted him, is asking a judge to stop that couple from profiting off his name, image, and likeness, according to a motion filed by his legal team Tuesday and obtained by Bloomberg Law.

Oher’s journey from homeless teen to NFL first-round draft pick inspired the Oscar-winning movie that portrayed how Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy housed Oher, made him their son, and helped catapult him to success.

“The Former Co-Conservators continue to misuse Mr. Oher’s NIL and to perpetuate false claims that they adopted him, even though the Former Co-Conservators have admitted in Court documents that they are not and have never been Mr. Oher’s adoptive parents,” reads the filing.

Earlier this year, Oher shattered the family’s narrative in a court filing that said the Tuohys never formally adopted him but instead put him under a conservatorship in 2004. A Tennessee judge ended the conservatorship shortly afterward, but allowed Oher to press ahead in his quest for the Tuohys to account for how they managed his conservatorship.

This week, Oher’s lawyers filed a motion saying the Tuohys continue to unfairly profit off his name and the falsehood that he is their adoptive son.

Leigh Anne Tuohy, in fact, was scheduled to speak at a Florida college this week in a talk that described her as Oher’s adoptive mother.

“Be motivated by Leigh Anne Tuohy – successful businesswoman, talented interior designer, and the adoptive mother of NFL football star Michael Oher,” said the promotion for her talk at Eastern Florida State College. “Their inspirational true story was featured in the best-selling book ‘The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game’ and its acclaimed 2009 film adaptation in which Sandra Bullock won an Oscar for her portrayal of Leigh Anne.”

Seeking Temporary Injunction

Oher’s court filing, made this week in the Probate Court of Shelby County, Tenn., said the Tuohys have long profited off that narrative.

It seeks a temporary injunction enjoining the couple “from persisting in commercially using his name, image, and likeness, often in conjunction with the continuing false claims that they adopted Mr. Oher, and are his adoptive parents.”

Oher, Tuesday’s filing states, has the exclusive right to profit off his name, image, and likeness, or NIL.

“Indeed, the Former CoConservators have used this NIL property of their former ward … to create a commercial enterprise of public speaking and internet sales which have made them millions of dollars, while at the same time materially lessening the value of Mr. Oher’s NIL rights,” the filing states.

Randall Fishman, an attorney for the Tuohys, could not immediately be reached for comment.

In court filings and statements to the media, the Tuohys have said they acted only in Oher’s best interests. In court papers earlier this month, they said they paid Oher more than $138,000 in proceeds from the film and a book of the same name. They say they never received money as his conservators.

‘Fraudulently Misrepresented’

Oher’s filing also contends the Tuohys, in obtaining the conservatorship when he was 18, “fraudulently misrepresented its purpose to Mr. Oher’s natural mother.”

Until then, Oher’s formal last name was his father’s, Williams. His mother, acting at the behest of the Tuohys, signed papers changing the name to hers, Oher. The filing includes an affidavit from Oher’s birth mother saying she had no idea the couple was asking the court then for either a conservatorship or adoption.

“I was not told that the papers I signed were for an adoption or conservatorship; none of that was explained to me,” said the affidavit from Denise Oher.

Her son’s 19-year journey through conservatorship took him into a system that often receives scant oversight in US courts, as Bloomberg Law detailed in a series this year.

The Tuohys, in fact, never filed reports to the court during the years they were his conservators, and the former judge told Bloomberg Law he didn’t recall any papers involving Oher’s case crossing his desk.

