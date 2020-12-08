(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden is likely to select Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Fudge, who has served in the House since 2008, represents most of the majority-Black areas of Cleveland as well as part of Akron. If nominated, she would be one of just a few House members to leave for the Biden administration as Democrats fight to hold on to the small majority they’ve secured in the next Congress.

Majority Whip James Clyburn and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus had been publicly campaigning for Biden to choose Fudge to be his agriculture secretary.

Fudge has been a fierce critic of Trump administration efforts to end food stamps for millions of Americans by tightening eligibility rules and fought the Republican president’s press to roll back Obama administration requirements to improve nutritional standards for school lunches.

Former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack, who served as agriculture secretary during all eight years of Barack Obama’s presidency, is a top candidate to get the job again under Biden, people familiar with the process said Monday.

Clyburn said Tuesday that he expected to see Fudge end up with a Biden nomination. “Look for her to be in the cabinet. It may not be at agriculture but she will be nominated to be in the cabinet,” he said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Politico reported earlier Tuesday that Fudge had emerged as a frontrunner for HUD secretary. The Biden transition did not respond to a request for comment.

The congresswoman represents a district where nearly a quarter of households were on food stamps in 2018.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.