(Bloomberg) -- Ohio’s Republican elections chief compared using ballot drop boxes located away from county election offices to voters dropping them off at officials’ homes or handing them over at a grocery store.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose will argue at a state appeals court hearing on Friday in Columbus that his rule limiting each county to one ballot drop box at the local election office -- regardless of population -- should be revived. A judge last week scrapped the restriction, calling it “arbitrary and unreasonable.”

In a court brief filed Thursday, LaRose said state law allowing voters to “personally deliver” ballots “to the director” of a county election office can only be interpreted to mean delivery directly to the official’s office.

“If ballots may be returned to somewhere other than the office of a board of elections, why can they not be handed to the director when she is sitting in traffic or at the food store,” LaRose, represented by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, said in the brief. “Why can they not be delivered to her home?”

Republicans and Democrats are battling in courts across the U.S. over rules governing mail-in ballots, a record number of which are expected to be cast this year as a result of the pandemic. Controversial delivery problems at the U.S. Postal Service are also expected to prompt many voters to deliver ballots to drop boxes instead of relying on the mail.

The Democratic Party of Ohio, which filed the lawsuit, argues LaRose’s plan amounts to unequal treatment of voters. In a separate brief filed Thursday, the party rejected LaRose’s comparison regarding ballot delivery, saying election officials clearly wouldn’t agree to such methods.

“The spurious hypotheticals offered up are red herrings,” Democrats said in the brief.

The case is Ohio Democratic Party v. LaRose, No. 20-cv-5634, Ohio Court of Common Pleas (Franklin County.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.