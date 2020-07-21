(Bloomberg) -- Federal officials said they arrested Ohio Speaker Larry Householder and four others in connection with a racketeering conspiracy involving almost $61 million in bribes to secure a bailout of two nuclear power plants now owned by Energy Harbor Corp.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers, during a press conference Tuesday in Columbus, called the case “likely the largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”

The investigation is related to Ohio’s passage last year of a law that bailed out two nuclear power plants and the defeat of a ballot referendum to overturn the law, DeVillers said. FirstEnergy Solutions, a former FirstEnergy Corp. subsidiary, changed its name to Energy Harbor when it emerged from Chapter 11 earlier this year.

An entity identified as “Company A” paid almost $61 million over three years through the non-profit Generation Now to help elect candidates who would support Householder for House speaker, pass the bailout law and defeat the ballot initiative, DeVillers said.

The investigation continues, DeVillers said. “We are not done with this case,” he said.

