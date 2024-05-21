(Bloomberg) -- Allan Block, the longtime chief executive officer of Ohio-based Block Communications Inc., said he was fired by his family-owned media company after filing a lawsuit challenging its possible sale.

“The board fired Allan Block for seeking to enforce his contractual rights in an effort to protect the company and employees,” a spokesperson for the executive said Monday in an emailed statement. A sale could lead to hundreds of job losses in Toledo and Pittsburgh, as well as the potential shutdown of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Toledo Blade, the statement said.

Block sued his twin brother, John, and other family members earlier this month, saying they were planning to sell the Toledo-based company and had excluded him from a board committee considering its future.

“Mr. Block believes the Board’s decision is in clear breach of his employment agreement and will be evaluating next steps to remedy this action in court,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Block Communications board said it found Allan’s comments, “regrettable and not true.” The board and management team are “committed to supporting our employees, customers and communities as we navigate a rapidly changing media landscape.”

The directors elected Karen Block Johnese to succeed Block as chairman, while Jodi Miehls, president and chief operating officer, becomes the senior executive officer.

Block Communications, founded in 1900, has interests in newspapers, broadcast stations and cable TV.

