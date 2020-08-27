(Bloomberg) -- Ohio’s plan to allow only one drop box to collect absentee ballots in each of its 88 counties is the target of a voting-rights lawsuit filed by a left-leaning civil rights group.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s Aug. 12 directive will suppress voting, especially in densely populated counties where hundreds of thousands of people will be forced to share one drop box, the League of Women Voters said in a complaint filed Wednesday in federal court in Cleveland.

The rule bars county boards of elections from installing secure drop boxes anywhere other than at their local offices “regardless of the size or population density of the county.”

The situation is a double whammy for voters who want to avoid crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic but don’t trust the U.S. Postal Service, which has been plagued by delays and claims of that recent changes will undermine the vote. Ohio’s rule may force such voters to send ballots by mail at a time when the USPS is experiencing “massive changes to its core infrastructure and has issued warnings about its ability to deliver election-related materials in a timely manner,” according to the suit.

LaRose’s office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

