(Bloomberg) -- Ohio had its rating raised one notch to AAA by Fitch Ratings on Thursday, the first time the state received the top grade from the company, which cited a trend of balanced finances as well as growth in fiscal reserves and cash balances.

The upgrade of Ohio’s issuer default rating and $4.5 billion of general-obligation bonds “reflects material strengthening of the state’s financial resilience and budget management, particularly over the past two biennia,” analysts at Fitch led by Michael D’Arcy wrote in the report.

“The upgrade also factors in the state’s proven ability to absorb the effects of economic cyclicality and tax policy changes,” the analysts wrote.

The action represents the highest rating for Ohio by one of the three main rating companies since 1979, according to the state. It’s rated Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA+ by S&P Global Ratings.

“This historic move by Fitch to upgrade Ohio’s rating to ‘AAA’ comes as a result of our economic policies and fiscal stewardship that have brought measurable results,” said Governor Mike DeWine in a statement. “Today’s news is additional validation that Ohio’s fiscal management is on solid footing and our economy is surging ahead.”

Fitch also raised $1.5 billion of outstanding appropriation-backed bonds to AA+ from AA. Key ratings drivers include a flexible revenue and expenditure framework as well as a manageable long-term liability burden, Fitch said.

The Buckeye State’s long-term liabilities in fiscal year 2021 were 110.7% of state revenues, according to a report released on Wednesday by Moody’s, putting Ohio below the median of 155%. Ohio’s total fixed costs relative to state revenue were also below the national median last fiscal year, according to Moody’s.

“In recent years, volatile economic conditions have thrown countless curveballs to state governments across the country,” Brittany Halpin, a press secretary for Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, said in an emailed statement. “We’ve worked hard to maintain a steady hand and take these challenges in stride.”

Still, Ohio is not without it’s challenges. The state’s economy was hard-hit by the pandemic and its recovery is lagging behind other US states, Fitch said. The labor market has regained 85% of jobs lost as of July -- below the states’ median of 95% -- and the employment-to-population ratio is still below pre-pandemic levels at 59.6%. Ohio’s economy has diversified in recent years, Fitch said, but still relies heavily on manufacturing and is limited by slow population growth in the state.

Like many states flush with extra revenue and federal relief funds, Ohio ended the 2022 fiscal year with a more than $2 billion operating surplus and took advantage of windfall cash during the pandemic to enact tax cuts in the biennial fiscal 2022-2023 budget.

Those policy changes, which include eliminating the top personal income tax bracket and slashing rates across the board, were expected to reduce state revenues by $1.6 billion, or 3%, for the biennium, according to Fitch. However, Fitch says unaudited results from fiscal 2022 indicate that revenues will grow by about $7 billion, or 14.3%.

