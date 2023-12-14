(Bloomberg) -- Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese ballplayer who’s compared to Babe Ruth for his ability to hit and pitch at an all-star level, buttoned up his No. 17 Los Angeles Dodgers jersey Thursday and spoke to journalists for the first time since signing his record contract.

“I can’t wait to join the Dodgers,” Ohtani said at Dodger Stadium, speaking in Japanese through his interpreter and friend Ippei Mizuhara. “They share the same passion as me, have a vision and a history that’s all about winning, and I share the same values.”

Ohtani, 29, agreed to a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers on Dec. 9 – marking richest deal in all of sports. It tops what Argentine star Lionel Messi earned during his last FC Barcelona contract, which was valued at $674 million.

It’s also one of the most peculiar contracts: Ohtani will be paid only $2 million a year for the next 10 seasons, with $680 million deferred until the end of the deal. That gives the Dodgers flexibility under baseball’s payroll rules to acquire other stars during his time with the club.

“I felt like that was worth it, and I was willing to go that direction,” Ohtani said.

The Dodgers’ star deflected questions about whether he underwent Tommy John surgery over the offseason.

“I’m not an expert in the medical field,” he said. “You’d have to talk to my doctors because I don’t know what it is called.”

The contract with the Dodgers also reportedly includes an opt-out clause for Ohtani if the team’s president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman, or its chairman, Mark Walter, leave the organization before the deal expires.

“Everybody has to be on the same page to be a winning organization,” Ohtani said. “Those two are at the top of it. I feel almost like I’m having a contract with those two guys.”

Ohtani spent six seasons with the crosstown Angels, which never made the playoffs or even had a winning record during his stay.

Major League Baseball reported that Ohtani broke sportswear retailer Fanatics’ record for the highest jersey sales within the first 48 hours of a release, saying he eclipsed the tallies for Messi and fellow soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ohtani also revealed that the English translation of his dog’s name is “Decoy,” which was rumored to be a hint about which team he’d sign with.

The Dodgers open the 2024 season playing a two-game series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, Korea, on March 20 and 21, giving Japanese fans a unique opportunity to watch Ohtani in prime time.

They return for three exhibition games against the Angels, including two at home, and then hold their regular season home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.