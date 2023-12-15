(Bloomberg) -- Japanese internet job agency dip Corp. rose the most since April 2022 after naming star baseball player Shohei Ohtani as its brand ambassador.

Shares gained as much as 8.9% in Tokyo. The company also released a video of Chief Executive Officer Hideki Tomita sitting down with Ohtani and asking about the athlete’s future aspirations.

“The fact that the company was able to hire someone in the spotlight is a good branding strategy” when the job advertisement industry is slowing, said Takeshi Irisawa, an analyst at Tachibana Securities Co. Companies have been less willing to advertise on concern that won’t attract talent, he said.

The share jump marks a rebound for Tokyo-based dip’s shares, which are down about 15% this year, compared with a 23% advance in the Topix index. ‘Dip’ stands for dream, idea and passion, according to its website.

Ohtani, 29, who’s compared to Babe Ruth for his ability to hit and pitch at an all-star level, helped drive some of his sponsor shares higher after he got a record $700 million 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

