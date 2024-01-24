(Bloomberg) -- Tickets for Major League Baseball’s Seoul Series — a much anticipated season-opener that pits new LA Dodgers Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Yu Darvish and Ha-seong Kim of the San Diego Padres — will go on sale Friday on Coupang Play, a streaming service of Coupang, one of Korea’s largest e-commerce companies.

But despite the feverish global and regional interest, fans outside of Korea will have a hard time getting tickets for the games on March 20 and 21. Buying on Coupang requires a monthly membership that’s limited to people with a Korean phone number and government-issued identification card.

“I’ve gotten a number of requests from people for the Dodgers’ opener in South Korea and have let them down as nicely as I could,” said Michael Westbay, head of the tourist-oriented JapanBall ticketing service.

Some of those tickets will eventually hit the resale market, and even then, there won’t be many of them. The game will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome, which has about one-third the capacity of the average Major League Baseball stadium.

Darvish said the limited availability was frustrating. “The stadium is so small, and it’s difficult to get tickets. Many people are coming to me for help,” he said in an interview with audio streaming platform Stand.fm, as reported by Tokyo Sports.

Even without constrained supply, the tickets would still be in high demand. It’s Ohtani’s first game as a Dodger after signing a record-breaking $700 million, 10-year contract in December. Yamamoto joined him shortly after, with a 12-year, $325 million deal that provides the richest guarantee for a pitcher in MLB history.

Ohtani, who is recovering from elbow surgery, said he expects to be ready as a hitter in time for the series. Yamamoto is expected to make his first major-league start.

Viagogo, a subsidiary of StubHub, already has a page set up for the series, Westbay said. “If there’s no way for people outside of Korea to get tickets, I expect it will fill up fast with predatory scalpers charging three to ten times face-value,” he said. “I find it hard to believe the powers-that-be didn’t [anticipate this].”

Coupang Play will sell tickets over the course of the next six weeks. Prices haven’t been announced. Members can buy two tickets per game.

The Seoul series marks MLB’s first trip to Korea and its first in Asia since Ichiro Suzuki and the Mariners played at the Tokyo Dome in 2019, according to MLB.com. It will include games with local professional teams as well.

--With assistance from Sohee Kim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.