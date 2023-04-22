(Bloomberg) -- Oi SA, the distressed Brazilian telecom operator, postponed from April 26 to May 22 the publication of its balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

The company, which is in a second bankruptcy, said that its legal status and negotiations with creditors impacted the preparation of financial statements. The telecom operator, however, published preliminary and unaudited information.

According to the filing, the company’s cash position ended 2022 at $638 million (3.223 billion reais).

Routine Ebitda was 320 million reais in the fourth quarter of last year. For the whole year of 2022, the amount was 2.148 billion reais, according to unaudited data.

Consolidated net revenue stood at 2.618 billion reais in the last quarter of the year, and 12.490 billion reais for all of 2022. Revenue data, as well as Ebitda, refer only to the company’s Brazilian operation.

Oi filed for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court in February after exiting one of Brazil’s largest-ever debt restructurings. The company said the request to shield it from creditors was “the most appropriate measure” as it grapples with a hefty debt load.

Oi didn’t provide an updated total debt figure, but listed about 29.8 billion reais liabilities at the time.

